UN Security Council to convene Monday following Israel’s strikes on Iran

Iran requested the Security Council meeting, stressing that Israel violated international law with its direct strikes against it early Saturday.

In a letter to the Security Council, Iran’s permanent mission to the UN said Israel’s actions “constitute a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Iran and are “a flagrant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter”.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said Tehran’s request was “another attempt by Iran to harm us, this time in the political arena,” vowing to “stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Danon called claims that Israel has violated international law “ridiculous”.

“Iran will not be allowed to continue hiding behind its affiliates, as long as Iran continues to threaten and try to harm us, it will pay the price,” Danon added.

On Saturday, the Iranian Air Defense Forces said in a statement that the country’s integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the Israeli strikes targeting military locations in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

The attacks caused limited damage in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation, the statement added.

The Iranian Army also announced that four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also condemned the Israeli assault as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, reiterating the country’s right to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression.