US, Israel to discuss Iran’s nuclear programme within days: Report

By IFP Media Wire
The United States and Israel will hold high-level talks on Iran's nuclear programme at the White House early next week, a source familiar with the matter has stated.

The planned meeting follows US President Donald Trump’s letter to Iran’s leadership earlier this month in which he warned Tehran that it had the choice of either striking a nuclear deal with the US or facing possible military action.

The Israeli delegation will be led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and national security advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and will meet with senior Trump advisors, the Washington-based source told Reuters.

The two teams are expected to discuss the potential for US-Iran nuclear talks and regional issues related to Tehran, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Axios was the first to report on the scheduled meeting in Washington.

