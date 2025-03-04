Israeli engineer captured for offering Iran info on Dimona nuclear reactor: Report

Doron Bokobza, a 29-year-old resident of Be’er Sheva city in the southern occupied territories and an engineer at Haifa Chemicals South, was charged on March 2 with contacting a foreign agent and transferring information to Iran.

Investigators assert Bokobza established contact with Iranian intelligence elements through Telegram messaging application over a number of months.

From December last year until his arrest in February, he allegedly carried out various tasks for his Iranian handler.

He also presented himself as having access to the Negev nuclear research center, and purportedly provided details about the facility.

Authorities allege Bokobza initiated the contact, fully aware that he was engaging with Iranian intelligence operatives.

The Israeli technician was arrested last month following a joint investigation by the regime’s so-called internal security service, Shin Bet, and police.

Bokobza has reportedly confessed to photographing “sensitive” facilities and transmitting information for “a fee”.