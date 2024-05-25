UN chief pays respects to late Iranian president, foreign minister

Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed accompanied Gutters who signed a memorial book in honor of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as well as six other companions.

The UN officials sympathized with the Iranian government and nation and the families of the victims.

Earlier on Friday, the UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis paid homage to the Iranian officials at the premises.

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani welcomed Francis.

Also on Friday, the UN General Assembly observed a minute of silence for the late president and his entourage who died in the incident in northwestern Iran when they were returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan.