UN General Assembly honors late Iran President Raisi

The session, attended by representatives from various countries and organizations, paid tribute to the significant contributions of the late Iranian officials.

In his opening remarks, the President of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, expressed condolences to Iran, stating, “We have gathered today to extend our deepest sympathies to Iran following the passing of President Raisi.”

He also praised the diplomatic skills of the late Iranian Foreign Minister, describing them as remarkable.

The representative of Haiti, speaking on behalf of Latin American and Caribbean nations, noted, “The death of the President of Iran was a shock to the international community.”

Also the Non-Aligned Movement’s representative highlighted Iran’s pivotal role in promoting cooperation among developing countries during the tenures of Raisi and Amirabdollahian.

Addressing the session, Saeed Iravani, the Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, described Raisi as a respected leader committed to fostering good neighborly relations and prioritizing global diplomatic ties during his exceptional presidency.

Iravani also lauded late Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian as a distinguished diplomat known for his mutual respect in both international and regional arenas.