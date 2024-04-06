Iran asks UN Security Council to condemn recent terrorist attacks in Sistan and Baluchestan Province

In a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the rotating president of the Security Council Vanessa Frazier on Friday, Iravani wrote that the recent “reprehensible and cowardly” terrorist attacks came only two days after an Israeli airstrike against the consular section of the Iranian Embassy in Syria.

“The [so-called] Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group, which is sponsored by outsiders, carried out a series of coordinated terrorist attacks in the last hours of Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Chabahar and Rask Counties of Sistan and Baluchestan Province with intent to undermine peace and stability. The assailants targeted five important public facilities, military bases and security control centers, and took a large number of civilians hostage.”

“But despite their sinister motive, the quick and courageous reaction of Iran’s security and law enforcement forces thwarted their attempt to overtake military and security centers in Chabahar and Rask. During the anti-terrorist operation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s security forces, all the hostages were successfully rescued,” Iravani emphasized.

The top Iranian diplomat went on to say that the terrorist attacks claimed the lives of 10 police officers, and left several others injured. Another 44 civilians also sustained injuries in the process, of whom 29 have been treated and discharged while the rest are receiving treatment at Chabahar Hospital.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns such abhorrent and brutal acts of terrorism, and emphasizes its unwavering commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

“Given the repeated violent and terrorist acts of the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group, which is sponsored by certain foreign countries, against innocent Iranian civilians and officials, the Islamic Republic of Iran asks the Security Council to strongly condemn these heinous terrorist acts and take appropriate measures in line with its commitments concerning fight against all forms and manifestations of terror, as shown by the Security Council in the press release dated December 16, 2023 (SC/15534),” Iravani added.

He noted that Iran, which has greatly suffered from the disastrous consequences of terrorism, is steadfast in its unwavering commitment to lead the fight against this scourge.

“We are determined to protect the proud and noble people of Iran, and safeguard the security of neighboring countries against the dangers of these terrorist groups,” Iran’s UN envoy pointed out.

Iravani finally urged the rotating president of the UN Security Council to circulate the correspondence among member states under Agenda item 109: “Measures to eliminate international terrorism.”