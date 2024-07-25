Iran’s Leader highlights support for Palestine, youth resistance

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out the substantial movement within American academic circles in support of Palestine. He emphasized that this movement has become so influential that the U.S. government, contradicting its own claims and slogans, has resorted to openly suppressing students and professors, arresting and brutalizing them in public view.

“Many experts openly acknowledge that the current global movements in favor of Palestine are driven by the spirit of the Islamic Revolution,” he said. The Leader drew parallels between today’s global slogans and positions supporting Palestine and the revolutionary sentiments that emerged from the hearts of the Iranian people during the early days of the Islamic Revolution.

The suppression of pro-Palestinian academic movements in the U.S. was highlighted by Ayatollah Khamenei, who noted that the American government has violated its own principles, with police visibly assaulting and handcuffing students and professors under the watchful eyes of the public and cameras.

He further commented, “What they intended to do in Iran has now come upon them.” The Leader attributed the recent surge in motivation and spirit among Iranian youth to confront ISIS and the Zionist regime to the same spirit that prevailed during the Iran-Iraq War of 1980s..

Reflecting on past events, Ayatollah Khamenei mentioned the significant role of the youth during the post-election unrest in Iran in 2009, saying these young people entered the field with the same motivation and spirit, effectively neutralizing the enemies’ designs to create problems for the country and its people.