Iran urges UN Security Council to approve Palestinian statehood

Speaking at a General Assembly session on the use of veto power, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani criticized the repeated US vetoes of resolutions demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, saying Washington’s actions have paralyzed the Council.

He said Washington’s stance not only contradicts international calls for peace and justice but also undermines its own stated commitments, while enabling Israel to continue violations of international law.

Iravani rebuked Israel for pursuing decades of unlawful policies, including indiscriminate bombings, forced displacement, illegal settlement expansion, and attacks on religious sites, slamming them as war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide.

The envoy urged the Security Council to take binding measures under Chapter VII of the UN Charter to halt hostilities, ensure accountability, lift restrictions on humanitarian aid, and reject any attempts at annexation or forced resettlement.

He concluded that ending occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state with full UN membership is both a global demand and an obligation of all member states.