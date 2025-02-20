President Pezeshkian says Palestinians shattered illusion of grandeur of world powers

“The Palestinian nation’s 15-month resistance resulted in the breaking of the grandeur of major powers as the innocent people’s blood was shed,” he told Nakhalah in Tehran late Wednesday.

He also congratulated the Palestinian resistance groups and people on their victory over the Zionist enemy and condoled with them over the martyrdom of numerous civilians, as well as resistance commanders and fighters.

The sacrifices made by the Palestinian nation exposed the true nature of Israel and its supporters, who will always bear the stain of shame for their crimes, he emphasized.

Israel unleashed its bloody Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel was forced to agree to a Gaza ceasefire after the regime failed to achieve its objectives of freeing captives and eliminating Hamas despite killing at least 48,297 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The Tel Aviv regime accepted Hamas’s longstanding negotiation terms under the Gaza truce, which began on January 19.

Also in his remarks, Pezeshkian warned of efforts by the enemies to sow discord among Muslim nations and exploit their disputes, urging them to unite and put aside their differences.

Pezeshkian further reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian nation and the Islamic resistance.

“All Muslim states should stand side by side and assist the Palestinian nation and the residents of Gaza with the reconstruction of the territory,” he added.

Nakhalah, for his part, offered his gratitude to the Islamic Republic for its all-out support and appreciated the bravery of the fighters of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement.

Since the October 7 anti-Israel operation, the Islamic Jihad has stood by Hamas and other resistance groups, he said.

The Palestinian official further called for vigilance against Israel, saying the regime is today seeking to achieve political gains amid its failure in the battlefield in Gaza.