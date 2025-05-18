Iran FM: Palestine most urgent issue in region; Israel chronic threat

Speaking on Sunday at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, Seyed Abbas Araqchi said that since October 2023, over sixty thousand Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, many of whom were women and children. Millions have been displaced and are living under siege and in conditions of complete famine. It is regrettable that the world has failed to respond to this crime in a responsible and appropriate manner.

He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran, in seeking to resolve the Palestinian crisis, calls for a national referendum with the participation of all indigenous inhabitants of Palestine—Muslims, Christians, and Jews—to decide on the future political system of the land.

Also referring to Iran’s nuclear program, Araqchi added that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), has never sought and will never seek nuclear weapons, based on its religious and ethical principles, and remains committed to the principle of not producing or using weapons of mass destruction.

He pointed out: “We have always sought to address the international community’s legitimate concerns about our nuclear program through engagement and transparency.”

The Foreign Minister, mentioning the indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US, further stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks a fair and balanced agreement—one that is formed within the framework of the NPT, fully respecting Iran’s nuclear rights, and objectively guarantees the comprehensive lifting of sanctions.

He said if Europe also demonstrates the necessary will to correct its past approach, Iran sees no obstacle to rebuilding mutual trust and expanding relations. Europe can play an effective role in the process of regional development and stability by adopting a responsible and constructive approach.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran pursues its foreign policy along three key axes: maximum engagement with neighboring countries, expanding cooperation with emerging actors and Global South nations, and maintaining a balanced relationship with global power poles and blocs in both the East and the West.