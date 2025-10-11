Hamas, Islamic Jihad Hail global solidarity, thank Iran and other allies for supporting Gaza ceasefire

They specifically praised Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq for their diplomatic, political, and humanitarian roles in backing ceasefire efforts and standing with Gaza during the Israeli genocide.

In a joint statement, the groups said that international voices rejecting genocide and demanding accountability for the occupation have sent a powerful message that the Palestinian cause is both a political and humanitarian issue of global importance.

They noted that the support of these nations and global movements has significantly boosted the morale of Palestinians, demonstrating that “the occupiers are an isolated and besieged entity.”

Hamas and Islamic Jihad also confirmed that despite Israeli efforts to obstruct negotiations and prolong the conflict, the Palestinian negotiating delegation remains focused on securing a permanent end to the war, stopping aggression in Gaza, ensuring withdrawal from occupied territories, and lifting the blockade.

The statement said the first phase of an agreement toward these goals has already been reached and the next phases will be carried out soon.