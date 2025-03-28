Quds Day marchers call for prosecution of “Gaza Butcher”, condemn genocide, forced displacement of Palestinians

In the final resolution of this widespread rally, held on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting Month of Ramadan, there was an emphasis on the prosecution of the leaders of the Zionist regime, particularly the Gaza butcher, Benjamin Netanyahu, in international criminal courts, and the necessity of humanitarian aid into and reconstruction of Gaza as a humanitarian imperative.

The marchers stated that the unconditional support of the United States and some European governments for the illegitimate Zionist regime provides a security umbrella for the continuation of this regime’s crimes within the flawed structures of international law.

The resolution noted that the downfall of the occupying regime is not a possibility but a historical necessity in the unfolding developments of the region and the world.

They also considered the Al-Aqsa Storm operation and the subsequent operations “True Promise One and Two” against Israel as the most significant factors in changing the balance of power and consolidating resistance in the geopolitical equations of the region.

The ralliers honored the martyrs of the resistance, especially Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Yahya Sinwar.

The marchers warned certain regional governments that are seeking normalization with and legitimization of the Zionist regime, emphasizing that the experience of Ukraine has shown that the United States and its Western partners will abandon their allies to a predetermined fate after exploitation and abuse.

They also lamented the silence of Islamic governments regarding the genocide of the Muslim people of Gaza and the military aggression of the US and the UK in Yemen, stressing the need for practical actions to end these crimes.