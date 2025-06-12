Pezeshkian says Iran determined to foster synergy among Islamic countries in support of Palestine

Speaking at a meeting with Jamil Mezher, Deputy Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian stated that Iran will utilize all its diplomatic and political capacities to help halt the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

He added that supporting the oppressed nation of Palestine is a priority for Iranian authorities in their discussions with officials from other nations and during international conferences.

Support for the Palestinian people is a principled policy of the Islamic Republic, rooted in the genuine guidelines of late Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Highlighting the lack of unity and coordination among Islamic countries in the face of the Zionist regime, which emboldens it to continue its atrocities in Palestine, the president stated that Iran seeks to strengthen synergy, brotherhood, and good neighborliness in the Islamic world to achieve a common stance on regional and international issues, including Palestine.

He emphasized that discord and divisions within the Islamic world stem from the sophisticated plots devised by adversaries of the Islamic Ummah, who use various tactics to set Muslim nations against each other in an effort to exploit their resources, sell weapons to these nations, and create a safe haven for the Zionist regime to continue its crimes in Gaza, Lebanon, and other Islamic countries.

The president expressed his wishes for the health of PFLP leaders and their release from the prisons of the Zionist regime.

In response, Mezher expressed gratitude to Iranian officials for their support of the Palestinian cause, thanking President Pezeshkian for his supportive and unifying stance on the issue of Palestine.

Highlighting the 20 months of resistance by Gaza residents against genocide, ethnic cleansing, infrastructure destruction, and the blockade of food and medicine delivery into the besieged area, the Palestinian official stated that despite these atrocities, the Palestinian nation continues to resist and will not allow the Zionist regime to implement its agenda of forced displacement of Gaza residents.

He also emphasized the importance of unity and synergy among different resistance groups in countering the Zionist regime’s plots, urging the Islamic world to mobilize all its resources at both regional and international levels to stop the massacre of the people of the Gaza Strip.