Iran’s UN ambassador underlines need to establish independent Palestinian state

Iravani was speaking at a high-level international conference on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue at the UN.

Iravani criticized nearly eighty years of concessions to the occupying Zionist regime in Palestinian territories, describing the policy of appeasement as ineffective and a factor that has emboldened Tel Aviv’s expansionist actions.

He condemned the ongoing occupation, illegal settlements, and severe violations of the Palestinians’ rights, including the destruction and mass killings in Gaza, and the Zionist regime’s attempts to annex parts of the West Bank.

He stressed that no UN resolution regarding Palestine has been respected by Israel, which enjoys unwavering support from the US, including nearly fifty vetoes in the UN Security Council to shield it from accountability.

Reaffirming Iran’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, Iravani underlined resistance against apartheid and foreign occupation, while advocating for peaceful resolution.

He also called for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza.

The Iranian ambassador to the UN underscored that a durable peace must be based on the genuine will of Palestine’s diverse inhabitants through a free, comprehensive referendum.

He stressed the importance of granting Palestine full UN membership, holding the Zionist regime accountable for war crimes and apartheid policies, and condemning any normalization of relations with Tel Aviv.