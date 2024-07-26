Iran’s Pezeshkian lambastes US for rolling out red carpet for ‘criminal’ Netanyahu

Pezeshkian posted a message on his X account on Thursday evening, saying, “The crime of killing innocent people and helpless children cannot be overlooked, nor can a criminal be purified by a standing ovation.”

He also warned the Israeli regime, that has been carrying on with its genocidal campaign since October 7 last year, that “The blood of the innocent will never spare the oppressor.”

The Iranian president-elect also cited a verse from the Holy Qur’an, which reads, “The wrongdoers will come to know what ˹evil˺ end they will meet.”

Netanyahu was greeted by massive anti-regime protests upon his arrival in the US for a three-day stay to address the Congress and meet senior US officials.

In his speech to the US Congress, Netanyahu defended the US-backed Israeli aggression against Gaza, which has so far left over 39,000 Palestinians dead, a large majority of them women and children.