UN chief condemns fatal attack on Iran consulate in Damascus

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had a telephone conversation.

During the phone call, UN Secretary-General Guterres expressed condolences following the attacks launched by the Zionist regime against the consular section of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus and the subsequent martyrdom of Iranian military advisors.

Guterres also emphasized three concerns of the United Nations, namely, the immediate need for a ceasefire in Gaza, the provision of humanitarian aid to the enclave, and the prevention of further escalation of conflict.

Amirabdollahian, for his part, said the recent “crimes committed by the Zionist regime” resulting in the martyrdom of seven official military advisors of the Islamic Republic and six innocent Syrian citizens, as well as the injury of some other Syrians, constitute a clear violation of international conventions concerning the immunity of diplomatic personnel and facilities.

Amirabdollahian stressed: “We expect the United Nations to strongly condemn this terrorist act by the Israeli regime.”

He also requested the Secretary-General’s assistance in convening an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council on this matter.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed out Israel is holding the international community hostage today, and the actions of this regime are jeopardizing the peace and security of the region and the world.