Nowruz commemorated at United Nations

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani hosted his counterparts from different countries, as well as UNGA president Dennis Francis and the representative of UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Addressing the audience, Iravani said, “With the beginning of the spring and the new solar year, and concurrent with the rebirth of nature, Nowruz calls on all human beings to renew and refresh their bodies and souls.”

In the venue of the celebration of Nowruz a Haft Sin table, containing symbolic elements that are believed to bring good luck and wellbeing for the New Year, represented Iran and the other participating countries added symbols of their own cultures to the richness of the table.

This year’s Nowruz ceremony coincided with the holy fasting month of Ramadan and was welcomed by ambassadors and representatives of other Muslim countries too.

Live music was performed and a clip of Nowruz displaying symbols and rituals of the 12 countries that celebrate the event was screened.

With the start of the spring, people in Iran, Republic of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and parts of Turkey, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, India, as well as Persian-speaking communities across the world celebrate Nowruz.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian congratulated his counterparts in countries that celebrate Nowruz, saying, “The ancient ritual and beautiful traditions of Nowruz are a symbol of the deep human, cultural, and civilizational ties between the nations of the region.”

