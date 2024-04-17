Persian leopard spotted in Iran’s Ardebil province

The no hunting zone in northwestern Iran is named Darband Mashkul in the southern part of Ardabil province and on the border of Givi city.

The area has been protected due to the presence of various animal species.

The film of the leopard was apparently shot by an environmental guard.

Environmental protection authorities say the leopard is among endangered species whose protection is now more important than ever.

Iranian wildlife protection authorities believe that 500 to 800 Persian leopards are scattered in Iran including in the provinces of Mazandaran, Gilan, Golestan, Razavi Khorasan, North Khorasan, Semnan, Yazd, Sistan-Baluchestan and Fars.