IFP ExclusiveCinemaSelected

Prominent Iranian actor Saeed Rad dies at 79

By IFP Editorial Staff
Saeed Rad

Veteran Iranian actor and playwright Saeed Rad passed away on Monday after a bout of illness, his daughter confirmed media reports.

He succumbed to his injury after his physical condition and backache caused by falling on the ground deteriorated.

Negah Rad said, “The prosthesis used during the surgery did not fit well in his back and necessitated a new surgery. After that, despite doing physical therapy, he was no longer able to walk, and he also got a lung and bladder infection, and with his own consent, underwent an unsuccessful surgery again.”

Rad was born in 1944 in the Iranian capital Tehran and took up acting at the age of 25. He left Iran in 1986 and lived in Canada but returned in 2000 to pursue his career in his homeland.

Che (2014), Duel (2002), and Eagles (1984) are among the movies Rad acted in after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks