Prominent Iranian actor Saeed Rad dies at 79

He succumbed to his injury after his physical condition and backache caused by falling on the ground deteriorated.

Negah Rad said, “The prosthesis used during the surgery did not fit well in his back and necessitated a new surgery. After that, despite doing physical therapy, he was no longer able to walk, and he also got a lung and bladder infection, and with his own consent, underwent an unsuccessful surgery again.”

Rad was born in 1944 in the Iranian capital Tehran and took up acting at the age of 25. He left Iran in 1986 and lived in Canada but returned in 2000 to pursue his career in his homeland.

Che (2014), Duel (2002), and Eagles (1984) are among the movies Rad acted in after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.