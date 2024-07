Last week, the average temperature in Iran was 1 degree Celsius above the long-term average.

Notably, the 30-year temperature record was shattered in the southeast region of the country, with 178 meteorological stations recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

In comparison, the average temperature in the warmest European countries does not reach 30 degrees Celsius.

However, last summer, 61,000 people in Europe died due to extreme heat.