Venice Film Festival 2024 to feature strong Iranian presence

“Shahed,” a film by Iranian filmmaker Nader Saeivar, and a collaborative effort between Iran, Germany, and Austria, has been accepted into the Horizons section of the festival.

Additionally, “Boomerang”, directed by Shahab Fotouhi and produced by Majid Barzegar, both from Iran, is one of the ten films competing in the Venice Days section.

“Anytime, Anywhere,” directed by Iranian filmmaker Milad Tangshir, will represent Italian cinema in the Critics’ Week competition. Renowned Iranian filmmaker Ali Asgari has been selected as a jury member for the Horizons section.

Acclaimed French actress Isabelle Huppert will chair this year’s main competition jury. The jury also includes notable figures such as American director and writer James Gray, British writer-director Andrew Haigh, Polish director-producer-screenwriter Agnieszka Holland, Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho, Mauritanian director-screenwriter Abderrahmane Sissako, Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore, German director Julia von Heinz, and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, known for her roles in “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

The 81st Venice Film Festival, the world’s oldest film festival, will run from August 28 to September 7, 2024.