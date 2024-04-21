Tourist village in Iran’s Kurdistan hosts huge number of people for historical festival

In this mystic ritual, the daf players stand on the roofs of the terraced houses in the village of Palangan, playing their dafs singing a mystic song.

Palangan is called the “Staircase Heaven of Kurdistan.”

It’s a tourist resort on the outskirts of the city of Kamiaran.

The natural scenery of the village is very beautiful and Palangan itself is in a unique geographical location, which is now headed for going global.