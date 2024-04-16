Iran wrestling team win both freestyle, Greco-Roman Asian championships

In freestyle wrestling, Iranian athletes demonstrated remarkable dominance throughout the tournament, highlighted by Mohammad Hadi Saravi’s impressive performance in the 97 kg category, where he clinched Iran’s fourth gold medal.

In the decisive match, Olympic bronze medalist Saravi secured a commanding 9-0 victory against Kazakhstan’s Matsif, adding another championship win to Iran’s impressive freestyle medal haul.

This included gold medals from Saeed Esmaili in the 67 kg category, Nasser Alizadeh at 87 kg, and Amin Mirzazadeh in the 130 kg division.

The Iranian national team also showcased their dominance in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Bishkek Asian Wrestling Championships. The team secured five gold medals with stellar performances by Rahman Amouzaad Khalili at 65 kg, Amir Mohammad Yazdani at 70 kg, Mohammad Nakhodi at 79 kg, Amir Hossein Firozpour at 92 kg, and Amir Hossein Zare at 125 kg.