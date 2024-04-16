Iran beach volleyball team finish runners-up in Thailand Samila Open

Iran’s Abbas Pour-Asgari and Alireza Aghajani defeated India, the Maldives, Qatar, Indonesia, Japan, and the hosts Thailand in the earlier matches to power their way to the final match.

In the final match, they faced the Australian due, Pitak Tipjan, Poravid Taovato, but were defeated 21-17 and 21-18 in the action-packed match.

The Thai city of Songkhla hosted the competitions from April 13 to 16.

Earlier this month, Iran won the gold medal of the AVC Beach Tour Nuvali Open in the Philippines.

The Iranian players grabbed the second spot at the 2024 China International Snow Volleyball Invitational Tournament in March.