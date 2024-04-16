Tuesday, April 16, 2024
type here...
Media WireSelectedSport

Iran beach volleyball team finish runners-up in Thailand Samila Open

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian beach volleyball national team were given a drubbing on Tuesday in the men’s final match of the AVC Beach Tour 23rd Samila Open to stand second in the event.

Iran’s Abbas Pour-Asgari and Alireza Aghajani defeated India, the Maldives, Qatar, Indonesia, Japan, and the hosts Thailand in the earlier matches to power their way to the final match.

In the final match, they faced the Australian due, Pitak Tipjan, Poravid Taovato, but were defeated 21-17 and 21-18 in the action-packed match.

The Thai city of Songkhla hosted the competitions from April 13 to 16.

Earlier this month, Iran won the gold medal of the AVC Beach Tour Nuvali Open in the Philippines.

The Iranian players grabbed the second spot at the 2024 China International Snow Volleyball Invitational Tournament in March.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks