Iran to preside over Conference on Disarmament within days

The conference is the single multilateral disarmament negotiating forum of the international community, with its 2024 session dividing up into three successive parts, from January 22 to March 28, from May 13 to June 28, and from July 29 to September 13.

Iran will preside over the conference from March 18 to March 29, and from May 13 to May 24. India, Iraq, Ireland, and the Israeli regime will also preside over the conference.

According to a press release by the UN Office at Geneva, the agenda of this year’s conference contains the following items: cessation of the nuclear arms race and nuclear disarmament, prevention of nuclear war, a comprehensive program of disarmament, and transparency in armaments, among other issues.

The high-level segment of the conference was held from February 26 to March 1 when Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian made a speech criticizing double standard approaches by international organizations on disarmament.

He particularly criticized those approaches when they come to the Israeli regime which the top Iranian diplomat described as an imminent threat to not only people in Palestine and the West Asia region but also the whole world.

“The international community should take this threat seriously and make a decisive decision over the unprecedented threat which this occupying, apartheid and warlike regime is posing to global peace”, Amirabdollahian stated.

The Iranian diplomat called on the international community to stop the Israeli genocide and war crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza and hold the regime accountable over its atrocities. He also urged a complete elimination of the regime’s nuclear weapons and putting all of its nuclear facilities under safeguards and mechanisms of the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).