Iran FM urges the UN chief to force Israel to stop Gaza genocide

Hossein Amirabdollahian also called on the world body to decisively and immediately stop the killing of the Palestinian people.

In part of the letter, the Iranian foreign minister wrote, “The high number of innocent people killed and injured and the scale of destruction in Gaza in the past four months caused by the ongoing raids on the Gaza Strip, are a clear evidence of a pre-planned scheme to eradicate a nation.”

“The occupying regime has combined its blind military operations with a merciless campaign of famine. The act can hardly be described as anything other than ‘genocide’,” the letter further read.

Amirabdollahian highlighted the extremely grave conditions on the ground for the Palestinian civilian population and the massive number of Gazans taking refuge in the city of Rafah.

He said any attack by the occupying regime on the city is an example of “genocide against Palestinians” and called for a decisive move by the UN to put an immediate and permanent end to the crimes, stop the forced displacement of the Palestinians, and facilitate their unhindered access to humanitarian aid.

The number of Gazans killed in Israel’s onslaught against the Gaza Strip has surpassed the 29,000 mark, that’s according to the Gaza Health Ministry.