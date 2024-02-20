Tuesday, February 20, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign PolicyInt'l Relations

Iran FM urges the UN chief to force Israel to stop Gaza genocide

By IFP Editorial Staff
Antonio Guterres and Hossein Amir Abdollahian

The Iranian foreign minister has sent a letter to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, once again reminding the organization of its onerous task in the face of the Israeli regime’s "genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

Hossein Amirabdollahian also called on the world body to decisively and immediately stop the killing of the Palestinian people.

In part of the letter, the Iranian foreign minister wrote, “The high number of innocent people killed and injured and the scale of destruction in Gaza in the past four months caused by the ongoing raids on the Gaza Strip, are a clear evidence of a pre-planned scheme to eradicate a nation.”

“The occupying regime has combined its blind military operations with a merciless campaign of famine. The act can hardly be described as anything other than ‘genocide’,” the letter further read.

Amirabdollahian highlighted the extremely grave conditions on the ground for the Palestinian civilian population and the massive number of Gazans taking refuge in the city of Rafah.

He said any attack by the occupying regime on the city is an example of “genocide against Palestinians” and called for a decisive move by the UN to put an immediate and permanent end to the crimes, stop the forced displacement of the Palestinians, and facilitate their unhindered access to humanitarian aid.

The number of Gazans killed in Israel’s onslaught against the Gaza Strip has surpassed the 29,000 mark, that’s according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks