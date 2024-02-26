Iran foreign minister in Geneva for high-level UN meetings as Gaza crisis continues

The Iranian foreign minister will address the meetings in speeches to explain Iran’s stances and views on related issues.

The top Iranian diplomat will also participate in the Palestine sub-meeting to elaborate on Iran’s position and views on Palestine and the incessant crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

During the trip, Amirabdollahian is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings and talks with his counterparts from some of the participating countries as well as top UN officials.