UN chief calls for immediate end to Gaza war, sending aid to Palestinians

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amrabdollahian in New York, Guterres said unfortunately, it is not possible to send humanitarian aid to Gaza without a ceasefire.

The United Nations secretary general also highlighted the necessity of establishing an independent state for Palestinians and their right to self-determination.

The UN chief also touched upon the recent developments in the Red Sea, and voiced concern over the spread of war in the region.

In the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat also appreciated Guterres’ efforts and positions with regards to the necessity of ending the killing of Palestinians, once again highlighting the need for an immediate end to Israel’s attacks against Palestinians.

Around 26,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza since early October. Women and children constitute about 70 percent of the fatalities.

Amrabdollahian expressed deep concern and regret over the complicated and painful humanitarian situation in Gaza, urging the UN secretary general to facilitate, through negotiations, the dispatch of humanitarian aid to Palestinian people.

The Iranian foreign minister then touched upon the ongoing developments in the Red Sea, once again underscoring the Islamic Republic of Iran’s “principled stance on the necessity of ensuring shipping and maritime security.”

“By stopping ships bound for the occupied Palestinian territories, Yemen’s Ansarullah aims to stop the Zionist regime’s crimes and genocide

against citizens of Gaza,” added Amirabdollahian.

He referred to the US and UK raids on Yemen, adding “By attacking Yemen and Ansarullah, the United States and Britain made a strategic error, an error which would expand the sphere of tensions and conflicts in the region.”