Iranian daily: Government’s economic reports in conflict with people’s daily life

In an article on Thursday, Jomhouri-e Eslami slammed the government for creating “worrying economic situation,” and “releasing statistics that are in contrast with the people’s livelihood.”

The scathing article comes just days after Iranian minister of economy told a press conference that Iran’s economic growth last year was higher than the previous years.

Ehsan Khandouzi also said Iran’s economy is going through a positive trend and the indicators point to a ‘serious boom’.

However, two weeks into the new the Persian New Year, Jomhouri-e Eslami painted a conflicting picture with the official report, writing, “This year, like the previous year, from the first days of Farvardin (the first month on the Iranian calendar), prices have started to increase and the value of the national currency plunged.”

The rial’s parity rates with the dollar have sharply plummeted since the past weeks and many people prefer to keep gold instead of the national currency.

“People, especially the poor and middle class, look at the economic situation with concern, but unfortunately, what is observed in practice is that the officials continue to give statistics that are in contrast with the people’s livelihood,” the daily wrote.