Thursday, April 11, 2024
Funeral held for security forces killed in Iran’s southeast

By IFP Editorial Staff

Crowds of mourners in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan held a funeral cortege for the security forces killed in a recent terrorist attack by Pakistan-based militants.

People carried the caskets of five security forces who were killed in the armed conflict with the separatist Jaish al-Adl terrorists in the Sib and Suran town on Tuesday.

Jaish al-Adl, which wants to cede Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province, has launched a series of deadly coordinated attacks in Iran’s eastern border region.

A week earlier, in an hours-long skirmish in the cities of Rask and Chabahar, the militants killed 15 Iranian security forces and in return, the security forces killed all 18 terrorists involved in the terrorist attacks.

Iran has called on Pakistan on several occasions to harness the terrorist group.

Relations between the two countries soured last year after Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Pakistan’s Balochistan province to target the terror outfit’s positions.

