Six Iranian police officers killed in Jaish al-Adl terrorist attack in Sistan and Baluchestan

By IFP Editorial Staff

Six Iranian police officers were killed in an attack by Jaish al-Adl terrorists in Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran.

The terrorist attack targeted two police cars transporting officers from Sib and Soran to Mehrestan.

The convoy was ambushed on its return journey, resulting in the loss of five officers and injuries to two others. One of the injured succumbed to his wounds.

Security forces are intensifying efforts to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.

Earlier last week, Jaish al-Adl terrorists, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, had launched a series of deadly coordinated attacks on two provincial cities of Chabahar and Jask trying to seize military bases.

They killed 15 security forces. In return, the security forces killed 18 terrorists involved in the terrorist attacks.

The Pakistan-based group, which wants to cede Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province, is responsible for several terrorist attacks in the border region.

