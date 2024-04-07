Sunday, April 7, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsLocal

Act of sacrifice by slain Iranian police officer goes viral on social media

By IFP Editorial Staff

The act of sacrifice by an Iranian police officer, who had thrown himself on a grenade lobbed into a police headquarters by terrorists in order to save the lives of his comrades, has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened on Thursday when Captain Moslem Karimi did the valiant act during a shootout with terrorists in southeastern Iranian Sistan and Baluchestan province.

After an hours-long conflict, the armed militants failed in their attempt to seize the strategic locations and had to flee.

The Iranian forces killed dozens of the armed thugs, while 15 Iranian security forces were also killed in the incident.

Hengameh Shahidi wrote on X social mediat: “Recognize the hero or your era!
Captain Moslem Karimi, the hero of Chabahar, who threw himself on a grenade to save the lives of others during a clash with terrorists and sacrificed his life for the people and his country.”

“Captain Moslem Karimi, who had thrown himself on the terrorists’ grenade during a firefight with the Jaish al-Adl terror group, sacrificed his life for the people of our country. May your soul rest in peace, dear Moslem,” read another Instagram post.

“Looks like the terrorists lobbed a grenade, and our great hero, martyr Karimi, threw himself on the grenade to save his friends. Corrupt officials and profiteering offspring should be ashamed of these martyrs!” read a post by Seyyed Peyman Taheri, on the X platform.

“He threw himself on a grenade, may your soul rest in peace,” read another Instagram post.

Large numbers of other messages have also been posted on social media praising martyr Karimi’s valiant deed.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks