Act of sacrifice by slain Iranian police officer goes viral on social media

The incident happened on Thursday when Captain Moslem Karimi did the valiant act during a shootout with terrorists in southeastern Iranian Sistan and Baluchestan province.

After an hours-long conflict, the armed militants failed in their attempt to seize the strategic locations and had to flee.

The Iranian forces killed dozens of the armed thugs, while 15 Iranian security forces were also killed in the incident.

Hengameh Shahidi wrote on X social mediat: “Recognize the hero or your era!

Captain Moslem Karimi, the hero of Chabahar, who threw himself on a grenade to save the lives of others during a clash with terrorists and sacrificed his life for the people and his country.”

قهرمان زمانه ات را بشناس: سروان مسلم کریمی قهرمان چابهار که در جریان درگیری با تروریست ها برای نجات جان دیگران خود را روی نارنجک انداخت و جان خود را فدای مردم و وطن کرد.#مدافع_وطن

“Captain Moslem Karimi, who had thrown himself on the terrorists’ grenade during a firefight with the Jaish al-Adl terror group, sacrificed his life for the people of our country. May your soul rest in peace, dear Moslem,” read another Instagram post.

“Looks like the terrorists lobbed a grenade, and our great hero, martyr Karimi, threw himself on the grenade to save his friends. Corrupt officials and profiteering offspring should be ashamed of these martyrs!” read a post by Seyyed Peyman Taheri, on the X platform.

گویا نارنجک انداخته اند دلاوربزرگوارما شهید کریمی خود را روی نانجک انداخته تا رفقایش اسیب نبینند مسئولین دست کج ،اقازاده های رانتخوارخجالت بکشید از این شهدا بخدا جواب اینها رو هیچکدام ازما نمی توانیم بدهیم

شفاعت ما یادت باشد اقای کریمی مارو ازیاد نبر⚘️♥️🖤

شفاعت ما یادت باشد اقای کریمی مارو ازیاد نبر⚘️♥️🖤 pic.twitter.com/JoXj2xClIH — سیدپیمان طاهریpey.ta (@peymanpp) April 6, 2024

“He threw himself on a grenade, may your soul rest in peace,” read another Instagram post.

Large numbers of other messages have also been posted on social media praising martyr Karimi’s valiant deed.