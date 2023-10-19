Murderer of Iranian movie director Dariush Mehrjui nabbed

Police say the prime murderer of Mehrjui, who was among those arrested in connection with the murder, has been identified and proven to be the key perpetrator.

“Interrogation is underway to identify the accomplices as well as the hidden dimensions of the murder,” police have explained.

The crime scene will soon be reconstructed and complementary information released accordingly.

The bodies of Mehrjui, a well-known film maker domestically and internationally, and his wife Vahideh Mohammadifar were found in their home days ago with knife wounds in their necks in a Karaj neighborhood, near the capital Tehran.