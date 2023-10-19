Thursday, October 19, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveCinemaIncidents

Murderer of Iranian movie director Dariush Mehrjui nabbed

By IFP Editorial Staff

The murderer of slain Iranian movie director Dariush Mehrjui has been apprehended.

Police say the prime murderer of Mehrjui, who was among those arrested in connection with the murder, has been identified and proven to be the key perpetrator.

“Interrogation is underway to identify the accomplices as well as the hidden dimensions of the murder,” police have explained.

The crime scene will soon be reconstructed and complementary information released accordingly.

The bodies of Mehrjui, a well-known film maker domestically and internationally, and his wife Vahideh Mohammadifar were found in their home days ago with knife wounds in their necks in a Karaj neighborhood, near the capital Tehran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks