Saturday, February 24, 2024
type here...
CinemaFeatured NewsIFP Exclusive

Iranian movie “My Favorite Cake” wins FIPRESCI Prize at Berlin Film Festival

By IFP Editorial Staff

The movie “My Favorite Cake” made by Iranian directors Behtash Sana’eeha and Maryam Moqaddam has received the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) award at the Berlin Film Festival.

The feature movie, which drew praise from international critics and audience, was the second production by the two directors to be screened at the Berlin event.

“My Favorite Cake” produced by Gholamreza Mousavi has, so far, been at the top of the Screed Daily and Rotten Tomatoes tables.

Leili Farhadpour and Esma’il Mehrabi star in the “My Favorite Cake” movie, whose screenplay was jointly written by Sana’eeha and Moqaddam.

My Favorite Cake is a drama film first launched in 222. The film follows the story of a woman who decides to live out her desires in a country where women’s rights are heavily restricted.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks