The feature movie, which drew praise from international critics and audience, was the second production by the two directors to be screened at the Berlin event.

“My Favorite Cake” produced by Gholamreza Mousavi has, so far, been at the top of the Screed Daily and Rotten Tomatoes tables.

Leili Farhadpour and Esma’il Mehrabi star in the “My Favorite Cake” movie, whose screenplay was jointly written by Sana’eeha and Moqaddam.

My Favorite Cake is a drama film first launched in 222. The film follows the story of a woman who decides to live out her desires in a country where women’s rights are heavily restricted.