Student rallies held across Iran in support of Gaza, world-wide pro-Palestinian demos

Professors and students of universities in the capital Tehran joined the academics all over the country after noon prayers earlier in the day and held a gathering in support of the uprising by pro-Palestinian students in the US and Europe.

Students of Tabriz University in northwest Iran held a rally dubbed “the Awakened Conscience” in defense of the Palestinian people’s rights and in condemnation of the occupying regime’s crimes.

In central Iran, students in the city of Yazd also lend their support to the protest rallies held in US and European universities, which have faced harsh crackdown by the police during the past weeks.

The violent dealing with the students have drawn worldwide condemnations.

Similar demonstrations were staged in dozens of other Iranian cities, including Abadan, Ilam, Isfahan, and Lahijan.

Over 34,000 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands of others have been injured in the months-long US-backed Israeli onslaught that has left the besieged Palestinian enclave in ruins.