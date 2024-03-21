Thursday, March 21, 2024
Iranian actress Yekta Nasser alleges domestic abuse, child kidnapping in emotional video

By IFP Editorial Staff
Yekta Nasser

Renowned Iranian actress Yekta Nasser has made shocking allegations in a recent video, revealing a decade-long ordeal of domestic abuse and her struggle to recover from a two-year-old divorce.

Adding to the turmoil, Nasser claims that her former spouse, Manouchehr Hadi, has abducted their daughter.

In response to Nasser’s claims, Manouchehr Hadi, a prominent actor and director, has refuted the accusations. Stating that he obtained custody through legal means. Hadi asserts that he is acting in accordance with court orders and parental agreements.

He further vows to challenge Nasser’s allegations in court and file for defamation for her former “wife’s falsehoods.”

Amidst the unfolding saga, a Judiciary-affiliated news agency has shed light on the current status of the situation. According to Mizan News Agency, contrary to allegations of abduction, there are custody arrangements in place.

It further added that Nasser’s assertion holds that she currently retains custody, with the father granted supervised visitation rights as per the interim decree of the family court.

It said: “Considering the tender age of their seven-year-old daughter, Nasser’s claim of securing a temporary court order in this regard adds weight to her stance. Should Nasser’s claims prove accurate, any discrepancies in the scheduled handover of the child will be addressed in accordance with legal protocols.”

