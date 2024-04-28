British troops may be deployed in Gaza under guise of aid delivery: Report

The report, published by the British state media broadcaster BBC on Saturday, said British forces – known as “wet boots”– would drive trucks along a temporary causeway and deliver aid to a secure distribution area on land.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps affirmed that the UK continues to take “a leading role in delivering support in coordination with the United States and other international allies.

He also stated that London intends to establish more humanitarian aid routes, while not confirming the UK’s future role once the corridor is open.

Meanwhile, the United States has said no American forces would be stationed ashore, adding that an unnamed “third party” would be responsible for carrying out aid deliveries from the pier to shore.

The UK is understood to be considering tasking British troops with the operation, as the country has been involved in planning the sea-borne aid operation.

However, the British government said a final decision has not yet been made, adding that the prime minister should examine the issue to whether deploy boots on the ground or simply have workforces to drive aid trucks to Gaza’s shore.

The Israeli military has reportedly vowed to ensure security for the operation and enhance the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

This comes even though the occupying regime continues to obstruct the delivery of aid into Gaza amid its genocidal war on the blockaded territory which started in early October last year.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 34,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Another 77,500 individuals have sustained injuries as well.

Israel has also imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.