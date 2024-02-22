Thursday, February 22, 2024
Renowned Iranian actress Pardis Afkari dies, aged 60

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian actress Pardis Afkari, born in 1963, bid farewell to the world on Thursday, succumbing to a battle with a rapidly progressing case of liver cancer.

The news was confirmed by his spouse, who shared the heart-wrenching details of her illness.

Afkari, a graduate of Azad University in theater, commenced her cinematic journey with the movie “The Willow Branches” in 1988, directed by Amrollah Ahmadjo.

Throughout her illustrious career, she collaborated with acclaimed directors in both cinema and theater, showcasing her talent in plays such as Susangerd and Ibn-e Sina, and movies like “The Girl by the Pond” and “Gozal.”

Known for her versatility, Afkari’s contributions extended to TV shows. Her theatrical prowess was evident in performances like “In the Strand of Zayandeh Rud.”

Iran Front Page extends its heartfelt condolences on the passing of the revered Iranian actor, Pardis Afkari. Our thoughts and prayers are with Afkari’s family, friends, and all those who cherished her.

