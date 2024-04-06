Saturday, April 6, 2024
Iranian actor Davoudnejad laid to rest

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian actor Reza Davoudnejad who died of liver failure was buried Saturday in the capital Tehran.

Filmmakers and actors participated in his burial ceremony in Tehran’s Behesht-e Zahra cemetery.

The head of the Iranian Actors’ Association Pejman Bazeghi addressed the event, and expressed sorrow for the early demise of Davoudnejad, who succumbed to his illness at the age of 44.

Unsuccessful gastric bypass surgery was blamed for Davoudnejad’s years-long disease and consequential death.

He acted in many famous Iranian movies and series since his childhood, including “Without a Sanctuary”, “Sweet Agony” and Peaceful Streets”.

He was a son of Alireza Davoudnejad, also a renowned actor and film director.

