Renowned Iranian movie director Asghar Farhadi receives Belgrade Victor Award

By IFP Editorial Staff
Asghar Farhadi

The 52nd Belgrade International Film Festival has conferred its Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art on globally acclaimed Iranian movie director and screenwriter Asghar Farhadi.

The award is presented every year to an artist making the most outstanding contribution to the art of filmmaking.

Farhadi, a two-time Oscar winner, is considered one of the most prominent filmmakers of Iranian and world cinematography of the 21st century.

Almost all of Farhadi’s movies have won awards at every festival where they were displayed.

Farhadi’s movie “A Separation” won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2012, becoming the first Iranian film to win the award. The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

On 26 February 2017, Farhadi won his second Oscar for Academy Award for Best International Feature Film for “The Salesman” at the 89th Academy Awards.

