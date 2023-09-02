Woman arrested in Iran for killing 7 elderly men

The 56-year-old confessed to the murders.

She was arrested after an 82-year-old man died in Mahmudabad town along the Caspian Sea, under suspicious circumstances and following a complaint lodged by his family.

Police quickly arrested the woman and she confessed to killing him under interrogation.

She admitted to having put many blood pressure pills in the old man’s water glass and to strangling him after he felt dizzy.

She also confessed to having killed six other elderly men with whom she had temporarily married.

The men are said to have all been rich people.