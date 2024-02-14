Blast on gas pipeline in south Iran leaves no casualties

The blast left behind no casualties as it happened in an area in Khorrambid City which was far away from the urban district.

There are no words yet on whether or not the explosion was a sabotage attack.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the incident. The blaze has been extinguished and the pipeline has been secured.

The blast caused a halt in, or a drop in the pressure of gas supplies in certain areas, but technicians shortly restored the supplies.

A nearby road blocked due to the explosion has been reopened, too.