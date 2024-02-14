Wednesday, February 14, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Blast on gas pipeline in south Iran leaves no casualties

By IFP Editorial Staff

An explosion has occurred on a gas transmission pipeline in southern Iranian Fars Province.

The blast left behind no casualties as it happened in an area in Khorrambid City which was far away from the urban district.

There are no words yet on whether or not the explosion was a sabotage attack.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the incident. The blaze has been extinguished and the pipeline has been secured.

The blast caused a halt in, or a drop in the pressure of gas supplies in certain areas, but technicians shortly restored the supplies.

A nearby road blocked due to the explosion has been reopened, too.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks