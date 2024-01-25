Thursday, January 25, 2024
Fire breaks out at Gandhi Hospital in Tehran, emergency response underway

By IFP Editorial Staff

Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran has caught fire, prompting swift action from the local fire department and emergency services.

The Tehran fire department’s spokesperson, Jalal Maleki, says fire engines from  multiple stations have been dispatched to the scene equipped with ladders, water tankers, and other necessary tools to combat the blaze.

The emergency response was escalated as the head of emergency in Tehran province declared a citywide alert following the collapse of part of the hospital building.

Emergency services have deployed two ambulance buses, four ambulances, and two motorlances to the affected area.

Maleki clarified that the fire appears to be concentrated on the exterior of the hospital building, and while there are no reports of injuries or deaths at this time, further information is awaited and will be communicated to the public as soon as possible.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

