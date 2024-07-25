IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentIncidents

Three helicopters deployed to contain wildfire in Iran’s Zagros Mountain

By IFP Editorial Staff
Wildfires Iranian forests

The Director General of Natural Resources and Watershed Management in Iran’s Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province announced the deployment of three helicopters to combat a wildfire in the mountainous and highland areas of Basht County.

This action follows recent efforts to control the fire.

A water-dropping helicopter and two additional helicopters for transporting personnel have been dispatched to the three major fire zones in the Basht highlands.

The firefighting efforts are continuing with determination.

The wildfires began in the mountainous regions of Shah Bahram, Shadgan, and Lar in Basht County in recent days and remain active.

Authorities are working tirelessly to contain the blaze and prevent further damage.

With the sharp increase in temperature in most provinces of Iran in recent days, fires have also spread in forested and mountainous areas.

The temperature in some cities of Khuzestan province in southern Iran has reached 50 degrees Celsius.

