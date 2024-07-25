Three helicopters deployed to contain wildfire in Iran’s Zagros Mountain

This action follows recent efforts to control the fire.

A water-dropping helicopter and two additional helicopters for transporting personnel have been dispatched to the three major fire zones in the Basht highlands.

The firefighting efforts are continuing with determination.

The wildfires began in the mountainous regions of Shah Bahram, Shadgan, and Lar in Basht County in recent days and remain active.

Authorities are working tirelessly to contain the blaze and prevent further damage.

With the sharp increase in temperature in most provinces of Iran in recent days, fires have also spread in forested and mountainous areas.

The temperature in some cities of Khuzestan province in southern Iran has reached 50 degrees Celsius.