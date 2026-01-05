Fire breaks out at Kaleh Dairy Factory in Amol, northern Iran

The huge blaze disrupted operations at the factory, one of Mazandaran Province’s largest industrial complexes.

Reports indicate that the fire is extensive and has caused significant damage. According to local sources, the fire started at around 4:00 p.m. in one of the factory’s sections, where repair and welding work was underway, and soon spread to one of the factory halls.

Emergency and firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene from the early minutes of the incident, with the number of firefighting and rescue vehicles continuing to increase.

There are no immediate reports of casualties yet. Officials in Amol say all firefighting capacities of the city and nearby areas, along with Red Crescent teams, have been deployed to contain the blaze.