Women Firefighters of Iran

The twelve-member team of women firefighters in Shiraz, Iran, who work 24/7 in three shifts, rush to the aid of citizens from their station located at the beginning of Kholdbarin Street.
In today’s world, where demanding jobs are less often chosen, it is love and faith in service that draw women toward the profession of firefighting. These courageous women, working shoulder to shoulder with men, bring safety and peace to our lives.
