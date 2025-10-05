Iran women’s volleyball team wins first-ever gold at central Asia championship

Held from October 1 through 5 in Tashkent, the tournament saw Iran emerge undefeated, winning all four matches.

In the final, the Iranian side dominated with scores of 25–14, 25–14, and 25–19, marking a historic first gold medal in the team’s 62-year history.

Under coach Lee Do-hui, Iran soared through the preliminary stage with three straight wins, earning nine points to lead their group into the final.

Notably, Iran did not drop a single set throughout the tournament, defeating Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan in the preliminary rounds.

The victory is seen as a breakthrough moment for women’s volleyball in Iran and a milestone in the sport’s development in the country.