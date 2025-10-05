IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iran women’s volleyball team wins first-ever gold at central Asia championship

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian women’s national volleyball team clinched their first major international title on Sunday, defeating host Uzbekistan 3–0 to become champions of the Central Asia Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Held from October 1 through 5 in Tashkent, the tournament saw Iran emerge undefeated, winning all four matches.

In the final, the Iranian side dominated with scores of 25–14, 25–14, and 25–19, marking a historic first gold medal in the team’s 62-year history.

Under coach Lee Do-hui, Iran soared through the preliminary stage with three straight wins, earning nine points to lead their group into the final.

Notably, Iran did not drop a single set throughout the tournament, defeating Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan in the preliminary rounds.

The victory is seen as a breakthrough moment for women’s volleyball in Iran and a milestone in the sport’s development in the country.

