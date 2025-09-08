Authorities responsible for Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port explosion declared

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei described the incident as tragic, adding that significant progress has been made over the past four months in dealing with the aftermath.

He said measures include crisis management, reopening the port, judicial investigation, support for victims’ families, and compensation for injuries.

Following the incident, 5 certified experts launched an investigation and issued a report on the explosion.

The report cites multiple contributing factors, including improper storage of hazardous materials, insufficient environmental controls, and putting economic considerations above safety requirements. It also identified 21 responsible entities.

They include the Ports and Maritime Organization of Hormozgan Province, importers and exporters, Iran Customs, the Central Bank, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

The report underlined the need for strict international regulation compliance and a proactive safety culture to prevent future disasters. The May 31, 2024 explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port killed some 60 people and injured 1,000.