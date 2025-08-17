Massive fire erupts at oil and lubricant warehouse in southern Tehran

According to Tehran Fire Department spokesperson Jalal Maleki, the incident was reported at 18:03 local time in Shahid Rajaei Street, Boulevard of the Research Institute.

Due to the scale of the blaze, firefighters from seven stations were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The warehouse, a 2,000-square-meter hangar, belonged to the private sector and had been used for stockpiling petroleum and lubricant products. Both Maleki and Ahmad Mohammadpour, head of public relations at District 20 Municipality, confirmed that the site was engulfed in heavy flames.

Maleki noted that while firefighters are still battling to contain the fire, further details will be released once the operation is concluded.