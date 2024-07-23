Iran detects dengue fever-causing Aedes mosquito in six provinces

The Iranian Health Ministry’s Department of Controlling Transmittable Diseases, in its update on Tuesday, said 151 cases have been reported across the nation.

It said, “130 cases have a history of traveling to the UAE, 7 cases to Pakistan, and one case has a history of traveling to Oman and one case to Benin in West Africa.”

According to the technical images, the mosquitoes are dotting the provinces of Hormozgan, Sistan and Baluchistan, Bushehr, Gilan, Mazandaran, and Ardabil, all of them on the country’s borders.

Health officials have advised precautionary measures by staying in roofed spaces and windows with nets, wearing long and bright clothes, and using insect repellants to help prevent mosquito bites.

The most common symptoms of the acute viral disease are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. In severe cases, it will have hemorrhagic manifestations.